PEWAUKEE
Elaine Mary Scheffner
Elaine Mary Scheffner (nee Warmington, formerly Nettesheim) of Pewaukee passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 26, 2021, at age 95 1/2.
Beloved wife of Kenneth for almost 47 years. Mother of Dennis (Pat) Nettesheim, Sharon Mattox, Keith (Stephanie) Nettesheim, Alan (Sandy) Nettesheim and Doreen (Tom) Schulko. Dear sister-in-law of Alria Warmington. Elaine is also loved and will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Glenn Nettesheim and stepson Glen Scheffner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee (please meet directly at cemetery after services at the funeral home).