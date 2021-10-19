WAUKESHA
Elda L. Zirbel
Aug. 16, 1920 - Oct. 13, 2021
Elda L. Zirbel, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 101 years. She was born in Woodland, Wisconsin, on August 16, 1920, the daughter of Albert and Adela (nee Backhaus) Fischer. On January 31, 1942, she married her beloved husband, Harvey W. Zirbel, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woodland; he preceded her in death in 1987. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years where she enjoyed volunteering in the church office. After her retirement from the former McCoys Department Store she enjoyed senior bus trips, playing cards and volunteer work. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Gerald (Rosalie) Zirbel of Waukesha, Marilyn Zirbel of Milwaukee and David (Deborah) Zirbel of Madison; her grandchildren, Krista (Dennis) Beaudry, Jennifer Zirbel and Jessica (Nick Stein) Mecham; and great-grandchildren, Amanda and Rachael Beaudry and Jane Stein. She is further survived by her sister Jeanette “Tootie” Nehls of Watertown, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Harvey, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Erna Dahm and Gladys Quandt and brother Harold Fischer.
Visitation will take place at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Saturday, October 23, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service. Private burial will be held on Monday at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elda’s name are to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.
The family kindly requests that everyone please wear a face mask.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.