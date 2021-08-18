OCONOMOWOC
Eleanor Mae Parpart (nee Winters)
July 9, 1925 - Aug. 13, 2021
Eleanor was reunited with her husband, John, on August 13, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born July 9, 1925, in Horicon, Wisconsin, a place she always remembered and loved to visit, bringing up many memories. For the last eight and a half years, she resided at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. There, she enjoyed playing and winning at bingo, reading her beloved magazines, going shopping, and enjoying her love of greeting cards.
She will be missed by her daughter Pat (Jerry) Kaminski (Waukesha); son Mike Parpart (Barb Swanson) (McFarland); grandson Eric (Andrea) Parpart (Chandler, AZ); granddaughter Jaime Parpart (Phoenix, AZ); great-granddaughter Madison; and great-grandson Nolan. She is also survived by four nephews and one niece.
Visitation will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Private burial will be in Horicon at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Shorehaven; especially Vicki, Rebecca, Tammy, Holly, and Angela for you care and kindness over the years. Further thanks to Jewell of Vitas for her extra special care over the last year and a half.
