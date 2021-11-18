SURPRISE, Ariz.
Eleanor Mary ‘Ellie’ Seger
Eleanor Mary “Ellie” Seger was born to eternal life on November 4, 2021, at the age of 81, in Surprise, Ariz., after battling symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Ellie was born in Pewaukee to James and Catherine Gilbert, having spent the majority of her life in Oconomowoc.
Ellie and John married in 1969 and raised their four children, Ellie’s three daughters from a previous marriage, and their son together, David.
In 2002, Ellie and John headed west to Colorado to live by their son, David, and his family. She loved to take multiple short rides a day to see the beautiful landscape and wildlife Colorado has to offer, particularly the Colorado National Monument.
In late 2019, Ellie and John, again, headed further west to Arizona to be close to their son, David, and his family. She loved the small town of Wickenburg and seeing all the Saguaro cactus.
She is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Mary LeBeau (Dan), Cheri Janquart, and Patti Seger (Mike), all of Wisconsin; son, David (Pamela) of Arizona; seven grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com.