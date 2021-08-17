Eleanore Nemec (nee Winkler)
Eleanore Nemec (nee Winkler) died on Monday, August 9, 2021, at age 95.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Nemec for 65 years; loving mother of Jeffrey (Carole) Nemec and Gary (Susan) Nemec; and proud grandma of Corey and Kelsey Nemec.
He was preceded in death by her brother Manfred (Darlene) Winkler.
She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care to Eleanore and her family.
A private family interment was held.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-464-4640 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.