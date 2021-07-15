MUKWONAGO
Eliberto ‘Lee’ Rodriguez Sr.
June 28, 1945 - July 13, 2021
Eliberto “Lee” Rodriguez Sr., of Mukwonago, age 76, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1945, in Cotulla, Texas.
Lee is survived by his children, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Elly (Jennifer) Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Kathy Rodriguez and Linda Cruz; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira; his son, Anthony; and his parents.
Lee loved playing and performing Tejano music. He enjoyed breakfast and ballgames with fellow co-workers and friends from MetalTek. Lee was an active member at St. James Parish in Mukwonago.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc.
Family would like to thank the staff at The View at Pine Ridge and at ProHealth Care Hospital, for their exceptional care.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.