WAUKESHA
Elinora ‘Ellie’ Durnil Dollak (nee Schardt)
Elinora “Ellie” Durnil Dollak (nee Schardt) went to her heavenly home on April 24, 2020, at age 85.
She was married to the late Joseph Dollak Sr. and the late Lawrence Durnil. She leaves behind her children David Durnil, James (Kathy Gale) Durnil, and stepchildren JoRaine (Fred) Rohde, Joseph Dollak Jr., Gail (Jeff) Berg, Darlene (Craig) Barbian, Wayne (Jakki Davis) Dollak, Steve (Lynn) Durnil, Candy (Dwight) Kerr, Tina (Don) Cook and Debbie (Jack Wilson) Dollak and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Louise Schardt; sisters June Nagreen and Sally Matejka; brothers Chester and Wally Schardt; daughter-in-law Evelyn Gregor Durnil; and stepdaughter Carleen Durnil.
Ellie loved her family and extended family and was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Love is what living is all about” and that’s what she did best. Ellie enjoyed baking pies and cookies to share with those people that she cared about and visitors to her home usually left with some of her baking to enjoy.
She enjoyed her home and yard and her “salad garden” as well as bingo - and all her bingo buddies. Her smile and optimism will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
Ellie was a faithful member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waukesha for 45 years. Her faith in God has never wavered and she would want people to know she is at peace and loves you all.
“On the wings of a snow white dove,
He sends his pure sweet love,
A sign from above
On the wings of a dove.”
A celebration of Ellie’s life will be held on Sunday, August 29, with a time for gathering and visiting beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188. A reception will follow.
Memorials can be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.