VERO BEACH, Fla.
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Umhoefer (nee Wildt)
Sept. 9, 1927 - Feb. 21, 2021
Elizabeth “Betty” Umhoefer (nee Wildt) Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Luther Manor. She was born in Menomonee Falls on Sept. 9, 1927, to parents Mae and Nick Wildt. She married Ralph Umhoefer on May 8, 1948, and had two sons.
The family moved to Vero Beach, Fla., in 1956, where she still had resided.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her son David; and her only sibling, Norman “Bud” Wildt.
She is survived by son James; grandsons Matt (Jessica), Adam and Craig; great-grandson David; great-granddaughter Samantha; daughter-in-law Christine Umhoefer; aunt Ruth Bruschaber; brother-in-law Curtis (Julie) Umhoefer; sister-in-law Dona Mae Meyer; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 27, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, N89-W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls. Private interment.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.