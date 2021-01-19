MUKWONAGO
Elizabeth Colleen (Doyle) DeMeyer
July 8, 1955 - Jan. 14, 2021
Elizabeth Colleen (Doyle) DeMeyer, age 65, of Mukwonago, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Brookfield Health and Rehab. Beth was born on July 8, 1955 in Waukesha, WI to Arthur and Vivian (Carpenter) Doyle. She was married to the love of her life, William A. DeMeyer, on June 10, 1982, in Mukwonago.
Beth was loved by all who knew her. She had a big personality and an even bigger heart. Beth had the ability to get all those around her laughing, her smile was contagious.
She loved spending time with her family and could not get enough of her grandchildren. When she was not spending time with her kids and grandchildren, Beth enjoyed day trips with her sisters to Amish country, overnight stays in the Dells with her husband and any shopping trip.
Her heart was for the Lord, and she was a member of Hillside Community Church.
Beth is survived by her husband of 38 years, William; her children, Rebecca (Joshua) Dahl, William (Liz) and Amy (Jeff) Alles; her grandchildren, Bailie, Reese, Ryan, Emma, Liam, Ellie and Ryder; her brother, Art (Karen) Doyle; her sisters, Jane Doyle and Connie Tobin; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her mother, Vivian Carpenter, and her sisters, Patricia Dean, Vivian Hamp and Genevieve Pike.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 29, from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59 with the Rev. Dan Williamson officiating.
Per CDC guidelines and the Wisconsin mask mandate, the family asks that you adhere to the social distancing and mask wearing rules that are in place.
Memorial contributions in Beth’s name may be directed to the family.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the DeMeyer family.