MUKWONAGO
Elizabeth M. Cornell
Elizabeth M. Cornell of Mukwonago went home to her savior Jesus Christ at the age of 87.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Willard “Bill” Cornell.
Loving mother of Marsha (Daniel) Welcome, Sandra (John) Marten and Melissa (Scott) Abbott. Proud and loving grandma of James Welcome, Adam (Debra) Welcome, Amanda (Zach) McConnell, Kris (Amy) Marten, Jessi (Dave) Campbell, Allyn (Dillon) Phillips, Sam (Katie) Marten, Tori (Andy Krueger) Abbott, Luke Abbott, Lexi Abbott and Will Abbott. Great-grandma “Gi-Gi” of Chloe, Elena, Hayden, Asher, Caleb, Leah, Rachel and Sarah. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Fox River Christian Church, S46-W24130 Lawnsdale Road, Waukesha (corner of Highway 164 and Lawnsdale Road) on Thursday, January 6, from 1 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Liz’s earthly remains will be laid to rest alongside her husband’s at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Life’s Connections, in Liz’s name, deeply appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.