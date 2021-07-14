Elmer G. Barth
Aug. 28, 1932 - July 10, 2021
Elmer G. Barth was born August 28, 1932, and found peace July 10, 2021, at age 88.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elaine; sons Craig and Jeff; parents, Elmer and Elaine; and sister Marilyn.
He is survived by siblings Gerald Barth, Sharon (Larry) Fremoth and Doreen (Tom) Geisfeldt. Cherished father to Tammy (Jeff Schmear). Devoted grandfather to Tyler (Jenny) Schultz, Daniel Barth and Jesse Barth, Lonnie (Jodi) Lascelle and Vicki (Chuck) Thom. Great-grandfather to Zaiden, Austin, Hailey and his little buddy Coleman. Father-in-law to Sandy. Special friend to Joi Davis. Survived by other relatives and friends.
Elmer was a diesel mechanic for 30 years, retired in 1996 from Fleming. He continued working for various folks as a mechanic. Elmer loved to do woodworking, enjoyed bird watching, riding his 4-wheeler, mowing his lawn and was a member of the Menomonee Falls Rod & Gun Club, and a hunter safety instructor.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, July 17, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m.
Special thank you to WMH and AngelsGrace Hospice for their care of Elmer.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.