DOUSMAN
Elmer R. Gandt
April 28, 1926 - Oct. 13, 2021
Elmer R. Gandt found peace and was received by the Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the age of 95.
He is survived by his son, Joel (Eileen) Gandt, and grandchildren, Alexandra Gandt and Samantha Gandt. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudine Gandt; son Jeff Gandt; his father and mother, Edward and Clara Gandt; brother, Karl Gandt; and sister, Phyllis Krohn.
Elmer Gandt was born April 28, 1926, in Oconomowoc. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, attended parochial school, and was baptized and confirmed there, and then attended Oconomowoc High School.
He married Claudine James on August 26, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and began their married life in Oconomowoc. Son Jeff was born in 1956 and Joel in 1959. They also resided in Ottumwa, Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Louis, Missouri, before retiring to Lillian, Alabama, in 1984. In 2008, Three Pillars Retirement Community in Dousman became their home.
He saw service in the Wisconsin State Guard, U.S. Navy, and the Wisconsin National Guard where he achieved the rank of first lieutenant and commanded Company “G” from November, 1951 until April 1953.
His postal career began in Oconomowoc in September, 1946 as a regular city carrier and window clerk. His appointment as postal inspector came in November of 1962 and he served in this capacity until retirement in November of 1982.
Elmer had many interests including woodworking, painting, volunteering, playing golf, visiting his family and travelling. He enjoyed all sports and was a proud fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and St. Louis Cardinals. He also was an avid reader of non-fiction and particularly enjoyed World War II-era biographies.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 36014 Sunset Drive, Dousman, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Burial at La Belle Cemetery will be private.
Donations to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 126, Dousman, WI 53118, in Elmer’s memory are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.