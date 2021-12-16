OCONOMOOWC
Elpidio ‘Junior’ Abanilla Mariano
Oct. 27, 1976 - Dec. 7, 2021
Surrounded by the love of his family and friends, Elpidio “Junior” Abanilla Mariano, M.D., age 45, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from adrenoleukodystrophy.
Born on October 27, 1976, in Milwaukee, Junior grew up in Clinton, Iowa. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, and medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine, Iowa City. He completed his psychiatry residency at the University of Washington, Seattle, and his Addiction Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Junior’s positions included psychiatrist, clinical instructor, assistant professor, and addiction fellowship director. Junior worked in a number of settings, including Rogers Memorial Hospital, Meriter Hospital in Madison, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, and Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Junior was also a beloved volunteer at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, S&J’s Cafe, and Children’s Wisconsin. At Children’s Wisconsin, he was a founding member of Leaders Who Care, the original young philanthropists committee at Children’s. He then served the organization as part of the Engagement Council, advising on broad-based benefactor strategies. He was so very proud of Children’s mental and behavioral health initiative launch and also Children’s research activities to help kids thrive.
Junior enjoyed being active, coaching his sons’ sports teams, reading, traveling and hosting family and friends. A devoted husband and father, Junior always put family first. His quick sense of humor attracted those around him and put everyone at ease.
Junior is survived by his wife, Kristin; children, Ashur and Anders; mother, Alma Mariano; father, Elpidio G. Mariano, M.D.; siblings, Emily (Travis Campbell) Mariano, Ecoterina (James) Anderson; his nieces and nephews, Izola & Leonides Campbell and Emerson and Elena Anderson; parents-in-law, Randy and Carol Clark; brother-in-law, Derek Clark; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Silverio and Leonides Mariano, Ramon Abanilla, and Catalina Richards; Uncle Cristorey Mariano; Uncle Ramon Abanilla, Jr.; cousin Dylan Mercer; and Uncle Lauro Pollosco Quiazon Jr (Jojo).
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service. In an effort to keep attendees safe, masks are preferred.
Memorials may be made in Junior’s name to Children’s Wisconsin, or a fund set up for his sons’ future education.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.