BIG BEND
Elwyn Paul Hart
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elwyn Paul Hart of Big Bend. Elwyn passed peacefully on November 3, 2021, at the age of 83.
Elwyn is survived by his loving wife, Karen Hart; his children, Tammy (Edwin) Kozinski, Kevin (Mary) Hart and John Hart; his siblings, Joyce (Ray) Bisco, Gene (Felica) Hart, Lynn (Wanda) Hart and David (Loretta) Hart; his 10 grandchildren; and his 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Berthold Hart and Olive Hart; his stepfather, Walter Forgastch; his brother, Lloyd Hart; his dear son, Scott Hart; and his precious great-grandson, Landon Small.
Elwyn was one of the founding members of Kettle Moraine Community Church, a sister church to Waukesha Bible Church. He served on the Big Bend/Vernon Fire Department for over 20 years as a firefighter and EMT and became the EMS captain. He was also the past Master of the Damascus Masonic Lodge in 1970. Elwyn served in the United States Navy from September of 1957 to September 1961 when he received an honorable discharge. He loved to garden, fish, hunt, cook and cross-country ski, but his favorite pastime was tinkering and creating new gadgets for his home. His unique sense of humor will be thoroughly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at the Kettle Moraine Community Church, W341-S6480 Highway 59, North Prairie, WI 53153. Pastor Jason Knapp and Pastor Brian McIntyre will officiate the service. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Full military honors will be conducted immediately following the funeral service. Elwyn will be laid to rest in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery of New Berlin during a private family service on Wednesday, November 10.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.