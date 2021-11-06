PEWAUKEE
Emilio J. Juarez
Aug. 9, 1945 — Oct. 27, 2021
Emilio J. Juarez passed away peacefully at Angels- Grace Hospice on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the age of 76 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol (nee Preston); sons Micheal (Dawn) of Waukesha, Mark (fiancee Linda Martin) of Sullivan and Ed (Kim) of Whitewater; six grandchildren, Amanda, Colten, Jesse, Michael, Daniel and Clayton; two great-grandchildren, Jaxyn and Breadyn; three sisters, Teri Juarez, Diane Martinez and Norma (Dale) Tuyls; and a sister-in-law, brother-in-law, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Maria Castillo Monreal, his fatherin- law, mother-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Emilio worked for Quality Aluminum in Waukesha County before moving to Black River Falls, where he worked for D& S Manufacturing until retiring. He moved back to Waukesha County in 2019.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.