Emily Anne Matusin
Sept. 2, 1923 - Jan. 25, 2021
Emily Anne Matusin (nee Zovnic), age 97, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021. She was born on September 2, 1923, to Andrew and Sadie Zovnic.
Emily is the beloved wife of the late Frank Matusin; loving mother of Dennis (Ruth), Gary, and Marilyn (late Norman) Schmidt; cherished grandmother of Jody (Scott Boyd) Matusin, Bradley Matusin, Brent (Michelle) Matusin, Scott (Mariah) Matusin; dear great-grandmother of Camryn, Clayton Matusin, Paisley and Magnolia Matusin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Anthony, Andrew, and Stephen Zovnic; sister Anne Matusin.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Emily was a member of The Rosary Society of St. Stephen’s Martyr Church, The First Catholic Slovak Ladies Society (Branch #376), The Slovak Catholic Sokol (Wreath 93), and The Wisconsin Slovak Historical Society.
Memorials in Emily’s name can be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and The Wounded Warriors Project.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, January 30, from 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, WI 53058). A Mass of Christian burial will follow with Father Mike Strachota presiding. Emily will be laid to rest with her husband, Frank, at Holy Cross Cemetery.
