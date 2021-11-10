Erik Andrew Kraft
March 23, 1977 - Nov. 4, 2021
Erik A. Kraft passed away on November 4, 2021, after a prolonged illness. His parents, family, and friends had the honor to know and love Erik for a too-short 44 years, 7 months, and 12 days. He was the light of our lives.
Erik was an accomplished scholar, artist, and designer, who helped publish several books, authored several websites, and sold his unique artistry and designs to many people over the years. He was an astonishing autodidact as well.
Erik graduated from Kettle Moraine High School as a National Merit Scholar in 1995 and went on to graduate with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with degrees in English and Psychology. He followed this education and went on to receive a Masters of Library Science degree with accolades from the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.
Through his work in website development, he met Kseniya A. Thomas, who became his companion, partner, fiance, and the love of his life. They made their home together in Ogden, Utah.
Erik also had a special fellow-traveler and friend in Keiler Roberts of Evanston, Illinois, who helped him through many difficult times with humor, love, and loyalty.
Erik had the gentlest heart, which was reflected in his love of animals. He adopted four of his best friends over the years. Dogs Belle, Gemma, Birdie, and Stevie, along with his “step-dog” Parley, gave him love and companionship.
Erik is survived by his loving companion, partner, and fiance Kseniya Thomas; parents, Joe and Ann Kraft; brother Joe Kraft Jr.; and sister-in-law, Florence; beloved nephews, Braden and Jed Kraft; and nieces, Rowan and Ruby Kraft. He was preceded in death by his loving brother Jason. Erik will also be missed by many uncles, aunts, and cousins on both Kraft and Thomas sides, as well as friends, who will mourn his passing and miss the beauty and delight he brought to their lives.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Elim Lutheran Church, 575 23rd Street, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Services entrusted to Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your local animal shelter, or NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com.