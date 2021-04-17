Erika Kappes
Erika Kappes died on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the age of 83. Erika was born in Germany and migrated to Racine with her husband, Friedrich (Fritz), and young daughter to start a new chapter in her life. She moved to and lived in the Waukesha area for the last 50 years. Erika was a proud U.S. citizen.
She would like to be remembered as a kind, caring lady who loved her family and friends. Erika spent her professional life as a nurse and volunteered endlessly helping others in retirement. She would like to thank everyone who made her life worth living.
Erika is survived by her children, and their spouses, who she loved very much: Andrea (Roger), Mark (Theresa) and Craig. She is also proud of and loved her five grandsons and spouse: Matthew, Justin, Adam, Joshua and Jacob (Anna), and great-granddaughter (Emma). Finally, she is survived by her brother, Jan (Renate).
A memorial celebration and service will be held privately.
The family would like to thank the home hospice care and AngelsGrace Hospice nurses and staff for her care. Even though the time was short, you showed compassion to Erika throughout the time she was in your care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Erika’s name to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74 W35908 Servant’s Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
