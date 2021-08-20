WAUKESHA
Erna S. Bowe
May 15, 1936 - Aug. 6, 2021
Erna S. Bowe of Waukesha passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born in Rantoul, Wisconsin, on May 15, 1936, the daughter of Oscar and Viola (nee Hanssen) Peik.
She will be dearly missed by her children Allen (Dawn) Bowe, Lila Schwartz and Jeff Bowe, and siblings Larry Peik, Laverne Avery and Cindy Buchberger. She is further survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest L. Bowe, on August 15, 2016.
Visitation will take place on Monday, August 23, from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. memorial service at the Bridge Church, 1314 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside service will immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.