OCONOMOWOC
Esther Reynolds Tavares
Nov. 27, 1931 - March 20, 2021
Esther Reynolds Tavares, age 89, of Oconomowoc, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She was born on November 27, 1931, in Dixon, Illinois, to Esther and James Reynolds.
Esther was the beloved wife of James Tavares for 68 years; sweet mother to Mike (Nancy) Tavares, Jane (Larry) Berg, Maggie (Mark) Smith, Joe (Tina) Tavares and Mary Windsor; dear grandmother of Kelsey, Shannon, Joseph, Bridget, Kathryn, Jayme, Sydney, Gabby, Frank and Casey; and sister of Anne Vertovec of Elmhurst, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her son, Frank; grandson, Eric; and nine siblings.
What mattered most to Esther was her family. She treasured her children and grandchildren and brought joy and laughter to all. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her humor, her cooking and the way she welcomed everyone into her home. She loved playing bridge with her friends and lots of card games with the family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Esther’s name to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, SOFA - Oconomowoc, or Pabst Farms YMCA.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.