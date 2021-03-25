Ethel S. Vosburg
March 15, 2021 - Feb. 18, 1922
Ethel S. Vosburg (nee Scherff) passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the age of 99. Ethel was born on February 18, 1922, to John and Martha Scherff. She met her husband-to-be Dean Vosburg in 1946, and they became married on June 5, 1948. They spent the next 72 years together until Dean passed away in December 2020. Now they are together again.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn and Deborah, and nieces, and nephews.
A burial will take place on June 5, 2021, at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.