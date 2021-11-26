HARTLAND
Eugene Charles Gross
June 6, 1933 - Nov. 20, 2021
Eugene “Gene” Charles Gross, age 88, of Hartland, died on November 20, 2021. Gene was born on June 6, 1933, to Eugene Joseph Gross and Dorothy Heitmann Gross. Gene was born in Lannon, and the family moved to their farm in the Town of Lisbon shortly after his birth. Gene had two younger brothers and a younger sister: George, Leo and Leona. George and Leona have preceded Gene in death. An older sister, Mary, died shortly after childbirth.
Gene married Patricia Marie (Scanlan) in 1958, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage in June. Pat was the love of his life and he celebrated monthly anniversaries throughout most of their lives together. Gene was father to Robert J Gross, Mary Terese Kendl, and Daniel E Gross.
He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a great father and a wonderful, loving husband.
Gene attended a one-room school, Richmond, and Hartland High School, later renamed Arrowhead. He graduated with honors and went to Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Gene earned degrees in electrical engineering and nuclear power. Gene served in the U.S. Army Reserves, earning the rank of captain.
Gene was employed by General Motors where he participated in the design and planning of the Apollo-Saturn space program. NASA brought Gene to MIT in Boston where he worked on the guidance and navigation design team. After moving back to Wisconsin, he spent most of his week at Cape Canaveral, coming home to his family on the weekends. Next, he moved the family to Pittsburgh where he worked on improving controls of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise.
Gene jumped at the opportunity to return to Wisconsin and accepted a position at Wisconsin Electric. He spent many years working with nuclear power plants, including one never built. He worked at the office in downtown Milwaukee traveling to Point Beach as needed. He loved his work and was very proud of his many projects.
Gene loved traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. He expressed his creativity creating original stained-glass designs and woodworking projects. Gene sang with the Milwaukee Liederkranz, a German singing group. He also was a Fourth Degree with the Knights of Columbus and was navigator when he was overtaken by his illness. He especially loved serving as the “honor guard.” Gene was an active member of St. Charles Parish in Hartland for many years.
The funeral Mass for Gene will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 29, at St Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. Dinner will be served at the Schwabenhoff Restaurant following the ceremony at the cemetery.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.