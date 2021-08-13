WAUKESHA
Eugene M. ‘Gene’ Recknagel
July 11, 1923 - Aug. 11, 2021
Eugene M. “Gene” Recknagel of Waukesha passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the age of 98 years. He was born in Arcadia, Michigan, on July 11, 1923, to the late Julius and Margaret Recknagel and lived in Waukesha since 1939.
Gene graduated from Waukesha High School in 1941 and attended Carroll College in 1941 and 1942. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1948 after serving three years in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer sergeant during World War II. His service time included two years in the Pacific where he received four Battle Stars for action on four islands and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal during the Battle on Guam. Gene was a CPA and a retired partner of Ernst and Young. He was president of the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants from 1964-1965. Throughout his career and retirement both he and Georgia were longtime active members of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and members of Merrill Hills Country Club. Gene also belonged to many other professional and charitable organizations. Gene was dedicated to his family and a true friend and mentor to many.
Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Georgia Ann (nee Halverson) Recknagel. He is survived by his children Connie (Andrew) Smith of Waukesha, David (Peggy Laz) Recknagel of Waukesha and Gail (Tim) Michnay of Lake Geneva; his dear grandchildren Erin (Erik) Syrjanen, Michael (Jennifer) Smith, Christopher (Fiona) Michnay, Bethany (John) Mueller, Andrew Michnay, Katy (Chad) Cowdy and Callie (Micah) Laz Davis; and great-grandchildren Clara Cowdy, Walter Mueller, Kai Syrjanen, Henry Mueller, Deacon Cowdy, Simon Smith, Mae Laz Davis, Kira Syrjanen, Jasper Smith and due in September, baby boy Michnay. He is further survived by his niece Teri (Michael) Zander; nephew Thomas (Linda) Halverson; great-nieces and nephews Burns (Angela), Ben and George Halverson and Kyle, Ryan and Kaitlyn Zander. He is further survived by other relatives and countless friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 15, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 16, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The Rev. Jason C. Hacker officiating. A livestream of the funeral service will be available at https://bit.ly/Recknagel. Private burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
If desired, memorials are appreciated to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at Avalon Square and AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.