Evelyn D. Dankert (nee Christansen)

Evelyn G. Dankert
Evelyn G. Dankert (nee Christensen), long time resident of Waukesha, passed away on December 20, 2021 at the age of 95. Evelyn was born on February 6, 1926 to Rev. M.G. Christensen and Helen (nee Rassmussen) She married the love of her life, Richard, on March 6, 1946. She was a member of Waukesha’s Ascension Lutheran Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and the Waukesha Choral Union. Evelyn embraced her Danish heritage. She loved playing the piano, gardening, reading, knitting and cooking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Evelyn will be dearly missed by her children Paul (Diane) Dankert, David (Cynthia) Dankert, Stephen (Patty) Dankert and Karen (Ervin) Grohall; grandchildren, Christopher (Amy Sue), Amy Lynn (Kyle), Ryan (Stephanie), Rebekah (Rob), Shaun ( Becky), Jennifer ( Nicholas); and great grandchildren, Drew, Karis, Ariana, Kai, Owen, and Kinsley and brother Rev. Thomas Christensen. Evelyn is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, her parents and brothers Arnold and Phillip.
The visitation for Evelyn will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 1:00 pm until the start of services at 2:00 pm at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha. Masks are required.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services are serving the family. For further information, please call 262‑542‑6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.