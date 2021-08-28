WAUKESHA
F.P. ‘Buck’ Staub
Feb. 16, 1925 - April 12, 2020
F.P. “Buck” Staub, a longtime resident of Waukesha, went home to be with Jesus on Easter on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Avalon Square at the age of 95. He was born on February 16, 1925, in Waukesha, to Frank William and Lena “Helen” (nee Johnson) Staub.
Buck served as a Signalman First Class in the Armed Guard of the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945. Two of the many ships he served on were sunk during his service to our country, one torpedoed by a German U-boat. Buck married Betty Evans on November 2, 1946, in Waukesha, at the First Presbyterian Church. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2018, and Buck had been looking forward to joining his one true love in eternity.
Buck was an officer with the Waukesha Police Department for several years before becoming an agent with State Farm Insurance Company, where he worked for 37 years, with Betty assisting him in his office. Buck was a faithful member of Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Dousman for many years where he also developed many friends, some of whom had a common interest in playing golf. He could often be found at the golf course and especially enjoyed Naga-Waukee Golf Course where he always parred the 19th hole. Buck was proud of his 26 handicap for his whole golfing life. Buck was also a valued member of the Waukesha Optimist Club. On June 8, 2013, Buck was accompanied by his grandson Matthew on the Honor Flight, a day he found incredibly special and dear to him. Buck had a charismatic and memorable personality; he will be fondly remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his children Nancy Carlson of Eagle, Dr. Rick (Cindy Harrison-Staub) Staub of Plano, Texas, and John (Lynn) Staub of Carefree, Ariz. He was the cherished grandfather to Matthew Carlson, Mark (Melissa) Carlson, John Carlson (fiancee Jessica), Andrew Carlson, Dr. Kalina Staub, Dr. Mallory (Ricardo) Ponce, Jennelle (Kim) Staub and Jaclyn (Kevin) Sprague. Dear great-grandfather of Jonathan, Patricia, Lily, Everleigh, Esai, Matthew, Madalyn, Miles, Dean, and Elliana. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Roger Evans of Missouri and sister-in-law Sue Evans of Waukesha.
In addition to his wife Betty Staub, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Clyde and Tom Evans.
The family would like to thank the staff of Avalon Square, Compassionate Care Hospice, Dr. Daniel Johnson, and Melissa Carlson for their wonderful care of Buck.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 10 a.m. at Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50-W33042 Town Road GE, Dousman, WI 53118. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 12 p.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery. If you wish to watch the livestream of the service, click the following link.
https://www.youtube.com/c/HighviewEvangelicalPresbyterianChurch.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Buck’s name are appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.