Father Thomas T. Brundage
Oct. 15, 1962 - Jan. 15, 2021
Father Thomas Brundage of Oconomowoc, beloved pastor of St. Jerome Parish in Oconomowoc, was born to eternal life on Friday, January 15, 2021.
Fr. Tom was born in Milwaukee on October 15, 1962. He was the fifth child of Marie and James Brundage. His siblings included James Brundage, Bridgette Brundage, Gregory Brundage, David Brundage (deceased), and Ann Frailey (Brundage).
Fr. Tom was a graduate of Marquette High School, Marquette University (B.S.), St. Francis Seminary (M.Div.), and the Catholic University of America (JCL). He lived in Milwaukee; Cambridge, England; Madrid, Spain; Washington, D.C.; Palmer, Alaska; Eagle River, Alaska; and Oconomowoc.
Fr. Thomas Brundage was ordained to the priesthood on May 20, 1988, and since then, Father Tom served in various assignments as a priest, as a team member of St. Gregory the Great Parish, Milwaukee (1988-1990), studied canon law where he also assisted at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD (1991-1992), Judicial Vicar for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee (1995-2003), editor of the Milwaukee Catholic Herald (2003-2005), pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Milwaukee (2001-2006), Judicial Vicar of the Archdiocese of Anchorage (2006-2015), pastor of St. Michael Parish (Palmer, Alaska), and Holy Family Parish (Glennallen, Alaska, 2006-2010), and pastor of St. Andrew’s Parish, Eagle River, Alaska (2010-2015). Father Tom has also been the administrator of several parishes during his priesthood.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. A Rosary Service will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Please allow enough time to arrive and get seated right away in the main chapel. If you are concerned about your health or safety, the service will be streamed on YouTube. A link is posted on the funeral home’s website. Concelebrants Abp. Jerome Listecki, Bp. Donald Hying, Fr. Jerry Herda, Fr. Rob Kroll, and Fr. Jim Lobacz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jerome Catholic Church are appreciated.
Fr. Tom will be dearly missed by his St. Jerome parish family, school children, and many friends from Wisconsin and Alaska.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.