WAUKESHA
Fernando Eduardo Soto Viramontes
Aug. 9, 1972 — Feb. 9, 2021
Fernando Eduardo Soto Viramontes of Waukesha died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the age of 48. He was born in Mexico on August 9, 1972, the son of Andres Soto Gonzalez and Maria De Jesus Viramontes. He worked for many years at Jose’s Blue Sombrero and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He will be forever missed by his wife, Sandra Veronica Valencia Gonzalez, and their two children, Edward Jake Soto Valencia and Shirley Emily Soto Valencia, and his brothers and sisters, Victor Manuel, Ricardo, Belen, Martha Eugenia, Yolanda, Maria De Jesus and Jorge Alberto. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private funeral Mass was held and burial took place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
