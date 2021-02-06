Florence Peterson
Florence Peterson (nee Pagel) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the age of 90. Florence was a sassy gambler who loved to play cards and bingo.
Beloved mother of Darlene (the late Gary) Hanson and Darrell Peterson. Grandma of Heather (Hunter) Blank, Jamie (David) Corliss, Cameron (Christine) Hanson and Craig Hanson. Five great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lyle D. Peterson; her twin boys; and brother Frank Pagel. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Tuesday, February 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the church or Waukesha Woman’s Center.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family. Call 262-782-5330 or visit online at www.beckerritter.com.