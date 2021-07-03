Floyd R. Ferguson
April 22, 1926 — May 22, 2021
Floyd R. Ferguson of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 95. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana on April 22, 1926 the son of Harry S. and Nora (nee Harper) Ferguson. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and in 2010 was grateful to go on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. He married his beloved wife, Frances (nee Zollner), in 1947 and they had 5 children. Floyd began working as a mechanical engineer but went on to have a successful career as a Machine Shop teacher for Boys Tech, retiring in 1988. Floyd was involved for many years with the Lake Havasu City Elks Lodge and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. He also enjoyed being Santa for the children of relatives, friends, neighbors and his students.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Patricia (Dennis) Kruck, Robert (JoAnne) Ferguson, Deborah (John) Berg, Janice Ferguson, and John (Sarah) Ferguson. He was the proud grandfather of Russ (Sara) Berg, Chris Crawford, Robert Ferguson, Jr., Jeremy Berg, Amy (Burt) Eichstaedt, Zachary (Achille) Berg, John Berg, Jr., and Ian Ferguson. He was the proud great-grandfather of Natasha, Cory, Courtney, Cameron, Alison, Brandon, Dakotah, Kristeen, Jacob, Korbin and Ellaroux. He was the proud great-great grandfather of Addisyn, Olivia, Gracelynn, Kenneth and Charlotte. He will also be missed by many family, friends and former students. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, his brothers, Henry, James, Larry, and sister, Marjorie.
Visitation will be held at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186 on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation continues on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186. Military honors will follow the Mass at church.
Please NO FLOWERS, rather donations are appreciated to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 822 N. East Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1975 Daytona, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 or The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.