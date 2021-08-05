Fr. John G. Yockey
Fr. John G. Yockey, age 77, was called home to God on July 28, 2021. Born George Edward Yockey of West Allis, he received the religious name “John” as a Cistercian monk.
Ordained in 1970, Fr. John began his priestly ministry at Our Lady of Spring Bank Abbey, affiliating with the Milwaukee Archdiocese when he moved into seminary teaching and parish ministry. He taught at St. Francis de Sales Seminary College, Sacred Heart School of Theology, and the Washington (DC) Theological Union. He pastored at St. Philip Neri Parish (Milwaukee) and St. Jerome Parish (Oconomowoc), assisting in retirement at St. Anthony on the Lake Parish (Pewaukee) and wherever helpful. He was an oblate of Valley of Our Lady Monastery, Prairie du Sac.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St. in Oconomowoc, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14. A private burial will be held in the parish cemetery.
We mirror God’s own generosity through our charitable giving. With heartfelt gratitude to the Lord, kindly support such works of the Gospel as Wisconsin Right to Life, Pro Life Wisconsin, Women’s Care Center, Benedict Center, Capuchin Community Services, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Aid to the Church in Need (Middle East), Catholic Medical Mission Board, Catholic Relief Services, Cistercian Nuns, Covenant House of NYC, Food for the Poor, Hebron House of Waukesha, International Catholic Migration Commission, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Lake Area Free Clinic Dentistry (Oconomowoc), Marine Toys for Tots, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Ronald McDonald House Charities, St. Joseph Indian School (South Dakota), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Labre Indian School (Montana), St. Vincent de Paul Society, SOAR (Support Our Aging Religious), VFW, Wisconsin Humane Society and Wounded Warriors.
Every day God gifts you. Be sure to say thanks in the way he finds most pleasing. Share your blessings cheerfully. (2 Corinthians 9:7)
