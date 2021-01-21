NORTH LAKE
Francis A. ‘Pat’ Smith
Francis A. “Pat” Smith of North Lake passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the age of 89. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Judy A. (nee Wessel) Smith, and loving father of Patrick (Ann) Smith and Sally (Albert) Davy. He was proud Grandpa to Andrew Smith, Courtney (Patrick) Crave, Matthew Davy, Lauren Davy, and Marshall Davy.
Pat was a longtime dairy farmer who may have retired, but still proudly watched over the farm and animals through his picture window at home. He was a gifted baseball player and was a part of the Land O’ Lakes Baseball League, where he played and coached for many years. In 1982, he earned his well-deserved spot and was inducted into the Land O’ Lakes Hall of Fame. Pat also enjoyed playing cards, playing dartball, bowling, horseshoes, gardening, but most of all, spending time with his family.
Through the years, he was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, North Lake Fire Department, Land O’ Lakes Old-Timers & the Monches Rec Club.
He is survived by his brother Jim and sister-in-law Betty (John) Smith. He was preceded in death by brothers Austin and John Smith and sisters Evelyn (Fischer) and Rose (Willey).
Pat was a fun-loving, laid-back person whose smile and wry humor will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations in which will go to either the Monches Rec Club or St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, January 22, at St. Teresa of Calcutta in North Lake, followed by funeral services at 5 p.m.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.