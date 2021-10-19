EAGLE
Francis (Frank) San Miguel
Oct. 4, 1932 - Oct. 15, 2021
Francis (Frank) San Miguel, 89, of Eagle, left this world on October 15, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer. He passed at home surrounded by loving family.
Frank was born October 4, 1932, in Seymour, to Agripina Galarza and Manuel San Miguel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Monica. Frank served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Greenland. He retired from J & L Fiber Services in 1998.
Frank enjoyed bowling and golfing. He was a lifelong, avid Green Bay Packers fan. He had a great love for dogs.
He is survived by his children Juanita Sabat, Frank and wife Bonnie, Cynthia, Jeffrey, Mary and husband Michael Salazar, Christopher, Rafael and wife Laurie. He is also survived by grandchildren Shawna (Jesse Miller), Jadyn (Brett Woodson), Jason (Sarah), Jared, Veronica, Emilio (Genevieve), Nicholas, Mya, Cody, Joseph (Rachel), Christopher, and many great-grandchildren.
Frank’s family will hold a private memorial service. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.