WAUKESHA
Frank Geiger III
Nov. 5, 1946 - Sept. 17, 2021
Frank Geiger III of Waukesha passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 74. He was born in Portage, WI on November 5, 1946, the son of Frank and Jeanne (nee Raasch) Geiger.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. On November 19, 1966, he married the love of his life Judith Phelps. Frank was the owner of Geiger Awards & Apparel in Waukesha, a business that he started in his home and went on to operate for 48 years along with his wife, children and grandchildren. The business continues to flourish with the expertise of the second and third generations of the Geiger Family. Frank loved meeting with customers and helping them achieve their goals. He was a member of the Waukesha Handgun League, Waukesha Elks Lodge #400, and the Waukesha Noon Lions Club where he earned the Birch-Sturm Fellowship Award and the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Frank loved spending time with his friends and family in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, boating, and ATVing. He also enjoyed woodworking, creating many beautiful pieces of furniture.
He will be forever missed by his beloved wife of almost 55 years, Judith of Waukesha and their children, Timothy (Jennifer) Geiger and Lori (Douglas Wojtczak) Luther, his grandchildren, Taylor (Zachary) Thoreson, Ryan (Allison) Geiger, Zachary Luther, Olivia Luther, Logan Geiger, Joshua Luther and Emma Luther and great-grandchildren, Amity and Onyx Thoreson and Harrison and Everleigh Geiger. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Valerie and brother Daniel.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at the funeral home. Private burial with full military honors will take place on Thursday at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank’s name are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.