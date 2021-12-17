JANESVILLE
Frank Kotlewsky
Dec. 20, 1949 - Dec. 11, 2021
Frank Karl Kotlewsky, age 71, of Janesville, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at SSM Health, Janesville. Frank was born on December 20, 1949, to Francis and Debora (Dicke) Kotlewsky in Milwaukee. He went into the Navy in November of 1968 and married Shaun Mitchell on October 11, 1980, at Peace Lutheran Church in Sussex. He worked and retired from being an install/repair tech for Ameritech Phone Company. After retirement he drove long haul semi-truck for AutoZone.
Frank loved hunting deer and geese. He enjoyed boating and being on the lake in his younger years. He especially loved being with his best friends Greg Gilmore and John Jagodzinski and playing cards specifically sheepshead. His pride and joy was attending his daughters horse shows throughout the Midwest and West coast and being at the barn with other horse enthusiasts. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his Canadian friends comparing different types of Scotches. During the summer he would head to the White Mountains to escape the heat of Phoenix by RV'ing to “Happy Jack, Arizona.”
Frank is survived by his wife, Shaun, of 41 years; daughter Melinda (Robert Crews Underwood III) Underwood; sister-in-law Rhonda (Steven) Whitman; grandchildren Kyle and Micheal Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Kotlewsky.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services of Milton, 608-868-2542, is assisting the family with arrangements.