EAGLE
Frank V. Eckstein
Feb. 25, 1946 — May 11, 2021
Frank V. Eckstein died suddenly on May 11, 2021, at his home in Eagle at the age of 75. He was born February 25, 1946, to Victor and Lillian (nee Zarnsy) and grew up on the family farm in Wales.
Frank attended Waukesha High School, where he met the love of his life, Betty Skoug, and both graduated in 1964. Frank served in the Vietnam War from 19651967 and was a Purple Heart recipient. After he returned, he and Betty were married on September 28, 1968.
Frank was a faithful servant of God who did most of his praying in the woods. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed nature whether hunting or fishing. He especially loved spending time at the family hunting land in the Town of Knapp. He was a member of the Oconomowoc Sportsman’s Club. You could always find him with either a Pepsi or a Miller High Life in hand.
Frank worked for 50 years at Wisconsin Centrifugal, a Metaltek International Company where he made many friends. He worked hard and passed his work ethic down to his children, always encouraging them to be lifelong learners.
Frank touched many lives and was always a helpful neighbor and friend. He coached Mark’s baseball team in the Town of Eagle for many years and more recently enjoyed throwing the ball with his grandsons.
Frank is survived by his wife, Betty; son Mark (Lisa); daughter Melissa Sanchez (Chris); and grandchildren Kaleigh Hersant, Brody and Landen Sanchez. He is also survived by siblings Gertrude Zacharek, Kathy Jones, Vivian Banks, Barb Howitt, Mary Newman (Dave), Maggie McCormick (Jim), Patti Kokan (Mike), Victoria Eckstein (Dale) and Victor Eckstein (Diana). He is also survived by in-laws Mary Skoug, Mary Tomfohrde, Dorothy Smith, Joan Barker (Bill), Shari Metko (Tom), Chuck Skoug (Donna), and also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Lillian Eckstein; his parents-in-law, Edwin and Adeline Skoug; brother George; sisters Sharon Pomsal and Ann Draves; brothers-in-law Jerry Zacharek, Tony Hernandez, Roger Banks, Don Skoug and Ken Tomfohrde; and nephews Scott Tomfohrde and Shawn Barker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 16, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., and additional visitation will be held on Monday, May 17, at Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, S39-W32887 Highway D (corner of highways D and E) in Dousman from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Salem Cemetery in Wales with military honors.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.