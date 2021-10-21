OCONOMOWOC
Franklin L. Tallon
July 30, 1947 - Oct. 18, 2021
Franklin L. Tallon of Oconomowoc passed away on October 18, 2021, at the age of 74. He was the son of Marshall and Betsy Tallon. Frank was born in Bottineau, N.D., on July 30, 1947.
Frank was raised on a farm in rural North Dakota. He attended Souris Public School. He was a gifted musician and was selected to be included in the 1964 International Music Camp European Tour Band.
On August 28, 1968, he married the love of his life, Lynette Stenberg, his college sweetheart at the University of North Dakota. They were married for 53 years.
In 1965 he entered the University of North Dakota. Frank graduated in 1969 with a degree in accounting. He spent the majority of his career working for Wausau Insurance Companies, which eventually became part of Liberty Insurance. His dedication and work ethic raised him to the position of assistant vice president of financial services.
Frank had a strong love for horses. In middle age he purchased his first horse, a Paso Fino, a Spanish breed best known for its dramatic gait. Competing in Paso Fino horse shows was a 16-year hobby that covered approximately two-thirds of the United States. His horses earned two World Champion Awards and five National Champion Awards.
But it was his family that gave Frank the most pride. His three sons all went on to college like their parents, and had beautiful families of their own. Frank and Lynn loved following the exploits and accomplishments of their grandchildren. Frank’s biggest smiles came when surrounded by his sons and grandsons at family gatherings.
Frank was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father.
He is survived by his mother, Betsy; and two siblings, Marjorie Krahn and Barbara Hegdahl.
Frank and Lynn had three sons, Jason Edward Tallon (wife Angie), Jonathan Michael Tallon (wife Rebecca) and James Franklin Tallon (wife Beth). And, those three sons each had two sons, Michael, Nicholas, Sean, Liam, Archer and Declan.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with Pastor Clare Sedlacek presiding. Visitation for friends and family will begin at 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.