OCONOMOWOC
Frederic Joseph Steinlein
June 18, 1937 - Oct. 16, 2021
Frederic Joseph Steinlein, age 84, of Oconomowoc, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Towner Crest Senior Living in Oconomowoc. He was born at home on June 18, 1937, in Milwaukee, to Adam and Anna Steinlein.
He was employed with FiServe for 37 years. He loved music, traveling, his dogs and his beloved wife, Linda.
Fred is survived by his soulmate and wife of 29 years, Linda; his children, Mark (Judith), Yvonne (Jon) and Renee; and grandchildren, Noah, Emma, Nora, Jiji, J.L., Ian and Zoe. He is also survived by the Rev. Scott (Candace) Hill, Todd (Marie) Hill, Darci (Ed) Neuenschwander, and Emily, Meghan (Tommy) and Christian; as well as 13 nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Phillip; his sister Kathleen; and brother-in-law Carl.
A memorial service will be held at Towner Crest Senior Living, 1205 Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, on Saturday, October 23, at 1 p.m. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Memorial donations to Milwaukee Symphony or Oconomowoc Kiwanis Breakfast Club would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.