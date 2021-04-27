MILWAUKEE
Frederick ‘Fred’ M. Schumacher
July 4, 1934 - April 24, 2021
Frederick “Fred” M. Schumacher of Milwaukee died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born on July 4, 1934, and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Fred worked for Amron for many years.
He is survived by his children, Fritz, John, Timothy, and Patricia Schumacher and his stepchildren, Dennis La Plant, Craig LaPlant, Dale LaPlant and Mark Siegler. He is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, S22-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186. Please meet at the cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.