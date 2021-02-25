Frederick Smith
Frederick Smith passed away February 24, 2021, at age 90.
He was devoted father to Fred (Vicky), Mike (Molly) and Diane; cherished grandfather to Jacob, Lucas, Riley, Ella, Meghan, Ty and Collin; and is further survived by other family and friends.
Fred was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Jerome Parish. He proudly served in the Air Force and was able to go on the Honor Flight in 2018.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 8:30 until Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-56-4459.