G. William ‘Bill’ Chapman
G. William “Bill” Chapman died peacefully on May 19, 2021, at Shorehaven Health Care Center in Oconomowoc. Bill was born on September 8, 1930, to Herbert and Catherine Chapman.
He grew up in Hartland, received his bachelor’s degree from Ripon College, and his law degree from the University of Wisconsin. He served two years as an officer in the Korean War.
On June 21, 1952, he married Joyce Johnson. They had three sons, Stanley, James (Krista) and John.
He was predeceased by his infant son Stanley, and his wife Joyce.
Bill was passionate about municipal law; he was instrumental in the 1988 creation of the Lake Country Municipal Court, the first such joint court in Wisconsin. He represented numerous communities throughout his career, and dedicated years of service to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Civil Service Commission. He was the long-time treasurer of the local YMCA, and was key in the building of the new Y. In 2000, Bill was recognized as Oconomowoc’s Citizen of the Year. His many other good deeds, including hours of pro bono work, mentoring, and counseling, were largely unknown to the general public. He is survived by his two sons, his niece Michelle Burris, other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled for sometime this summer at the new Chapman Park.
