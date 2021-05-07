WAUKESHA
Gail E. Grigg
Jan. 26, 1951 - May 4, 2021
Gail E. Grigg (nee Frahmann) of Waukesha, age 70, passed away peacefully May 4, 2021.
She was the loving wife of John for 49 years; loving mother of John (Tiffany) and Neil (Shelly); proud Mimi of Samantha, Dylan and Hailey; and dear sister of Joan (Doug) Fueger. She is further survived by her nieces, Jennifer and Jessica, other family and friends.
Memorial service will be at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Following the service, there will be a visitation until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to ProHealth Cancer Center appreciated.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.