Gail L. Schaefer
March 27, 1940 - Aug. 13, 2021
Gail L. Schaefer, age 81, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on March 27, 1940, to Darrell and Agnes (Carlson) Smith in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Gail is survived by her husband, Ken; her children, Janet Schaefer and Jane (Brian Cain) Schaefer; grandchildren, Dan (Becky) Mengel, Alex (Danielle) Mengel, Sarah Cain, Stephen Cain, Megan (Lenny) Bollinger and Aaron Jones; great-grandchildren, Cooper Mengel, Amelia Mengel and Brody Bollinger; her sister, Sharon (Robert) Burns; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Russell and Alice Schaefer.
Gail enjoyed many creative hobbies like flower arranging and knitting. She loved working out in her flower garden, and planning family vacations. Most of all, she loved her grandkids and great-grandkids.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 20, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorials in Gail’s name may be made to Three Pillars in Dousman or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.