Gary C. Knebel
Dec. 6, 1954 - Oct. 28, 2021
On October 28, 2021, Gary Clifford Knebel (age 66) passed on to his heavenly home after experiencing a major left-brain stroke on Monday, October 25. He fought hard to remain here on earth, as his children and partner, Cathy surrounded him with love and support. In the end, his body could not overcome the damage that had been done to his brain and he is now at peace with Jesus.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Virginia (Harris) Knebel; his brother Jerome Alan Knebel, and his grandson Christian Ouding.
He is survived by his partner, Cathy (Prest) Schroeder; his children Keri (Andy) Jackson, Katie (Mike) Ouding and Alex Knebel; his grandchildren: Grace, Brady and Drew Jackson, Blessing, Victoria and Evangeline Ouding and Kennedy and Reagan Knebel. He is also survived by his brothers Don and Dale Knebel, sister Vicki (Paul) Hansen and sister-in-law Marcia Knebel. He is survived as well by many nieces and nephews: Jennifer Thorsen, Angie King, Christian Dunlap, Sarah Laugavitz, Patrick Knebel, Jered Knebel and Daniel Knebel.
Gary was born in Milwaukee, moved to Okauchee as a young boy and has lived in the Oconomowoc area for most of his life. In his youth, he played baseball for WCTI as well as Lebanon and a few others. Gary enjoyed golfing, bowling and watching sports, both at home and with friends down at Wingers. He was a lifelong fan of the Packers and the Brewers. He was well known and loved by many in his community. Gary’s departure will be felt by many where his smile, laughter and banter brought energy to any room he entered.
Gary truly loved being a grandpa and went to visit his daughters and grandkids in Michigan regularly. He always stayed at the same hotel and had a long-running tradition of swimming in the pool with all the kids. Grandpa never sat on the sidelines - he was the first to lead in the fun! He and Cathy would often take an extended trip along the lake shore after their visits, to enjoy the beaches and lighthouses of Michigan along the way. Since the births of his son Alex’s daughters, he has taken a very active role in caring for them and showering them with love and excitement! He did not shy away from cuddling babies and always had a little one on his lap. Gary was so proud of his kids and grandkids! He will be desperately missed by them all.
Please join us in a celebration of Gary’s life on Saturday, November 13. Visitation will be held at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. We invite you to bring your stories and memories to share with us all. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the Lake Area Free Clinic or the Oconomowoc Food Pantry in Gary’s honor.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.