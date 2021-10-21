NORTH PRAIRIE

Gary E. ‘Gar-Bear’ ‘Boney’ Berg

Gary E. “Gar-Bear” “Boney” Berg of North Prairie passed away peacefully, with his family at his side on October 19, 2021, at the age of 54.

Obits_SYMBOL_North_Prairie_Fire_Dept

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lisa (nee Linde). Beloved father of Jessica (Dustin Malecki) Linde, Christine (David) Nelson and Tyler (Emily Vander-Schaaf) Berg. Proud and loving “Grampy” of Jayden, Paige, Kesler, Cole, Brooke and Alison. Beloved brother of Teri (Doug), Sara (Jim), and Cindy (Rick). He is further survived by his father-in law, Jerry (the late Judy); his brothers-in-law Dan (Tammy), Donny (Lori) and Gerald (Sara); other relatives and many friends.

Visitation at Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, S39-W32887 Highway D (corner of highways D and E, Genesee) on Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at North Prairie Cemetery following the service.

Gary was a proud volunteer firefighter for the North Prairie Fire Department for 36 years.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.

Recommended for you