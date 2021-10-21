NORTH PRAIRIE
Gary E. ‘Gar-Bear’ ‘Boney’ Berg
Gary E. “Gar-Bear” “Boney” Berg of North Prairie passed away peacefully, with his family at his side on October 19, 2021, at the age of 54.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lisa (nee Linde). Beloved father of Jessica (Dustin Malecki) Linde, Christine (David) Nelson and Tyler (Emily Vander-Schaaf) Berg. Proud and loving “Grampy” of Jayden, Paige, Kesler, Cole, Brooke and Alison. Beloved brother of Teri (Doug), Sara (Jim), and Cindy (Rick). He is further survived by his father-in law, Jerry (the late Judy); his brothers-in-law Dan (Tammy), Donny (Lori) and Gerald (Sara); other relatives and many friends.
Visitation at Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, S39-W32887 Highway D (corner of highways D and E, Genesee) on Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at North Prairie Cemetery following the service.
Gary was a proud volunteer firefighter for the North Prairie Fire Department for 36 years.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.