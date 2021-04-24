Gary Edward Goldbeck
Feb. 27, 1942 — April 22, 2021
Gary Edward Goldbeck, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 22, 2021. Gary was born in Milwaukee on February 27, 1942, to Edward and Marguerite (nee Hohler) Goldbeck. Gary is survived by his children, Brandon (Rachel) Goldbeck and Todd (Jodi) Goldbeck; his grandchildren, Isabella, Madison, Tate and Tanner; sister Joan (Erv) Julien; along with many loyal friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Ellen Caprice Goldbeck.
Gary grew up in West Allis, where he competed in speed skating at the highest level in the country. He was an accomplished baseball player and played on the most competitive baseball teams in the Milwaukee region. He attended West Allis Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he received his bachelor’s degree in industrial arts education. He went on to achieve his master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout as well.
He taught for over 30 years in the Waukesha Public School system, most notably at Butler Middle School where he met some amazing lifelong friends. He was a pioneer for school technology advancement and modernization of classroom audio/video capabilities.
He enjoyed country living and he spent his free time hunting and fishing up north and in Canada. He enjoyed his hobby farm where he and his sons raised animals and participated in 4H. His love of animals extended to his many generations of barn kitties. As a proud parent, he attended nearly every sporting event that his sons participated. He traveled anywhere and everywhere to watch his sons compete in football, wrestling and track. Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations to HAWS or the Jefferson County Humane Society in Gary’s name are appreciated.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on June 14 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gary will be laid to rest at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.