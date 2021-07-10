MUSKEGO
Gary G. King
Jan. 25, 1939 — July 8, 2021
Gary G. King passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021, at the age of 82.
Survived by his sisters Nancy Propheter and Debbie (Don) Marx, niece and nephews Laura (Kate) Megna, Paul (Lauren) Marx, Kevin Marx, Bryan Marx, great niece and nephew Harry and Louisa Megna. Further survived by other family and friends.
Private services will be held per Gary’s request. Memorial donations may be made in Gary’s name to the charity of your choice.
Gary was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Big Bend where his parents had been charter members. As the third generation on the Muskego family farm, Gary continued to take pride in shipping to Golden Guernsey Dairy and eventually crop farming.
A special thank you to Linden Grove New Berlin and Legacy Hospice for all of their wonderful care and support.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Westwood Chapel-Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.