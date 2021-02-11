TOWN OF ROME
Gary Gresch
May 21, 1940 — Feb. 7, 2021
Gary Gresch, 80, died peacefully surrounded by family in his home on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in the Town of Rome, Adams County, due to complications with lung cancer. He was born May 21, 1940, to parents Harry and Catherine Gresch.
Gary graduated from Pius XI in 1958 and married his wife, Carol, in September 1963. He served as an elected official on the Town of Vernon Board of Supervisors and Plan Commission for 20 years. He served in the 32nd Army Division and the National Guard for four years. He and Carol raised three children, Jim, Andy and Gina while running a dog and cat boarding kennel for 19 years in the Town of Vernon, Pek-In-Kennels. He also bred, raised, sold and hunted rabbits with his beagles. He also enjoyed going fishing on Petenwell with his son, Jim.
Gary is survived by his wife, Carol; brother James; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Jennifer; his son Andrew; daughter Gina; and two grandchildren, Austin and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Catherine.
A visitation and Mass will be held at a later date and time. Donations to the Aspirus Hospice Riverview Foundation, Adams County ADRC Meals Program, the Faith In Action of Adams County, or the Adams County Humane Society are appreciated.