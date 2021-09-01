Gary L. Abplanalp
June 19, 1955 - Aug. 26, 2021
Gary L. Abplanalp died on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the age of 66. He was born in Milwaukee on June 19, 1955, the son of William and Margaret “Peggy” (nee Eckrich) Abplanalp.
Gary graduated from Catholic Memorial High School and went on to be an air traffic controller for General Mitchell airport. He retired after 26 years of service. In his retirement he enjoyed hitting the road on his Harley and playing the guitar.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret “Peggy” Abplanalp, brother Tom (Lee) Abplanalp, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice for the exceptional care Gary received.
Honoring Gary’s wishes, private services were held.
