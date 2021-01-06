DOUSMAN
Gary L. Kolstad
March 12, 1945 - Jan. 4, 2021
Gary L. Kolstad of Dousman passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the age of 75. A proud Norwegian, he was born in Mondovi, WIs., on March 12, 1945, the son of Clarence and Myrtle (nee Skovbroten) Kolstad.
On October 19, 1974, he married his loving and devoted wife, Carmen Gonzales. Gary was a hardworking union man and retired from Roundy’s after 25 years. Following retirement, he enjoyed working part time for Enterprise driving cars. Gary was a lifelong Packers fan and proud season ticket holder. He was also an avid fan of Indy racing. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, particularly the song Ole Svenson. Gary was a natural entertainer and was known for his infamous train whistle. He loved to recite stories and skits from his childhood and perform them for his family and friends at family reunions, celebrations and gatherings. Gary had a huge heart, was a great listener, was well read, informed, and educated and always shared words of wisdom and the best advice to his family and friends. He always lit up the room with his beautiful blue eyes and warm smile. Most of all, Gary treasured and loved his family more than anything and he will always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is loved and will be forever missed. Beloved husband to Carmen for 46 years; proud father of Michelle (Henry III) Gonzales, Kristin Kolstad and Andrew Kolstad; cherished grandfather of Courtney (Jose) Kolstad, U.S. Army Spc. Henry Gonzales IV, Marissa Gonzales and Elijah Kolstad-Woods and adored great-grandfather to his little darling Mila Jade. Further survived by his sister Anita (the late Chet) Huntington; brothers, Erling (the late Carol) Kolstad, Chuck (the late Jean) Kolstad, Anthony “Andy” Kolstad and Lon Kolstad; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Rose Kolstad, Joe (Barb) Gonzales, Jessie (Nick) Nickel and Michael (Rene) Gonzales; his godchildren, Lisa Klick and Joshua Gorski; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Merwyn “Mike” (Patty) Kolstad and Ole Kolstad; his father- and mother-in-law, Angel and Marilyn Gonzales; and nephews Kevin Kolstad and David Huntington.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the lovely ladies of DaVita Lake Country Dialysis (the DaVita Divas), especially Corrine, Rosie and Janet, for their loving care and comfort. The family would also like to thank Dr. David Schlomer, Dr. Logan Elangovan and Dr. Imran Sajjad, and the ICU staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for the compassion, comfort and loving care given to Gary and his family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The funeral service will be private for the family.
Memorials in Gary’s name would be appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation, 10909 W. Greenfield Ave., Suite 201, West Allis, WI 53214, or to the American Heart Association, 1555 N. RiverCenter Drive, Suite 211, Milwaukee, WI 53212.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols. Guests are encouraged to limit the length of their visit so that others are able to attend.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.