HUSTISFORD
Gary N. Shouldice
May 5, 1941
Gary N. Shouldice, age 79, of Hustisford, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.
Gary was born May 5, 1941, in Wausau, to Chester and Rose (nee Lukach) Shouldice. He graduated Newnan High School in Georgia in 1959. Gary was united in marriage to Doris Young on September 1, 1962, in Berlin. They lived in North Prairie for 33 years where they raised their family and have been residents of Hustisford since 1998.
Gary dearly loved his family and spending time with them. His other interests included camping, fishing, gardening, mechanical things and wood working. He was a member and choir member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Genesee Depot and St. Matthew Catholic Church in Neosho over the last 60 years.
Gary is survived by his children Jeffrey (Rebecca) of Kentucky, Daniel (Laura) of Hustisford, Angela Theus of Waukesha, Michael of Hustisford and Kevin (Courtney) Shouldice of Johnson Creek, and several grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; and his son-in-law, Alvin Theus II.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary will be celebrated Friday, January 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 148 Lehman St., Neosho, WI 53059, with the Rev. Tom Biersack officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church only on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Bartholomew Cemetery in Rubicon.
Contributions in memory of Gary are appreciated to St. Matthew Catholic Church in Neosho and to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.